Brookfield Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BN)

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.31. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

