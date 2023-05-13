BTIG Research Trims Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Target Price to $5.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRTK. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

PRTK opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,056,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 105,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 106,000 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 446,000 shares of company stock worth $687,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

