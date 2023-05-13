Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $445.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.61 and a 200-day moving average of $400.21. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $436.92 and a 1-year high of $445.00.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

About Bucher Industries

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.