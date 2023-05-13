Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Down 87.8% in April

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the April 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Shares of CADLF stock remained flat at $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

