Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Up 84.2% in April

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the April 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:CFWFF traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Corporate. The United States segment offers fracturing services to oil companies operating in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota; in the Rockies area; and in Texas and New Mexico, where it services the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.