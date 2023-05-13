Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.58

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 373926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

WEED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark set a C$2.00 price target on Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$739.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

