Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 551,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,706 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 128,670 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at about $1,744,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.75. 110,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,306. The company has a market cap of $613.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 157.66%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

