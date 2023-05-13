Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 226.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $85.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

