CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Up 26.7% in April

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 412,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. CareMax makes up 0.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMAXW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. 3,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.