Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global Price Performance

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.