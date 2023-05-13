CashBackPro Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001755 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $76.44 million and approximately $58,337.25 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025087 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018440 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,831.71 or 1.00020792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.45581533 USD and is up 9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $48,442.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

