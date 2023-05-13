Casper Market Cap Tops $543.24 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $543.24 million and $9.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,709,621,851 coins and its circulating supply is 11,008,042,648 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,708,810,698 with 11,007,280,095 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04930342 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $9,486,285.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

