CEEK VR Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $50.28 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06264908 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,432,643.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

