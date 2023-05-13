Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 131.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.
In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
