Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 131.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.63.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.