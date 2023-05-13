Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Down 6.8%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.57. 166,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 189,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

