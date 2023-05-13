Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.78 million, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.38. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.53 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 125.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 177,572 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $142,154,000,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,412,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 595,380 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

