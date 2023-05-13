C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

C&F Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CFFI stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $168.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.28. C&F Financial has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $63.76.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in C&F Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in C&F Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in C&F Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the first quarter worth $2,553,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

