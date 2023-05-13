ChampionX Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.
ChampionX Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of CHX traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChampionX (CHX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.