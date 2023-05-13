ChampionX Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

ChampionX Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CHX traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

