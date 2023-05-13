Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 129,214 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.79% of Cheniere Energy worth $295,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,390,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $147.91. 1,022,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,353. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

