China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,780,200 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the April 15th total of 18,015,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 354.9 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Down 3.7 %

CICHF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 33,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,762. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

