China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,780,200 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the April 15th total of 18,015,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 354.9 days.
China Construction Bank Trading Down 3.7 %
CICHF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 33,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,762. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.
About China Construction Bank
