China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the April 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CICHY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. 92,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,761. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $15.09.
