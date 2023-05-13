China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the April 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

Shares of CICHY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. 92,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,761. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

