China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Up 66.0% in April

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,069,400 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 1,246,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 240.6 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

CHVKF remained flat at $1.62 on Friday. China Vanke has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

