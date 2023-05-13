Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 147,217 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $548,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,073,075 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG traded down $12.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,045.63. The company had a trading volume of 218,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,284. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,765.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,602.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,077.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

