Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Up 19.7% in April

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.27. 932,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,772. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

