Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Announces Earnings Results

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,773.22% and a negative net margin of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Cidara Therapeutics

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $28,365. Insiders own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.