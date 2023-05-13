Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08), reports.

Cingulate Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.26. Cingulate has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CING. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cingulate by 124.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cingulate Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

(Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.