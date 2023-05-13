Citigroup Cuts Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $12.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Amplitude from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,798 shares of company stock worth $352,875. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 813,324 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 5,056.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 625,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

