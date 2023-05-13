Citigroup Cuts IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $152.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

IPGP stock opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,923. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 261,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 939.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 30,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

