Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,537 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $39,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.