Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

