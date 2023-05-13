Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.58 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,187,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,411,000 after purchasing an additional 342,108 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $11,306,723. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $524.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $558.42 and a 200-day moving average of $553.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

