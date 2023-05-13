Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $3.43 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

