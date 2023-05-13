Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,251,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,921,000 after purchasing an additional 73,322 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 340,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 86,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $183.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day moving average is $160.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

