Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.12% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.78 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.