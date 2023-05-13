Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUVGet Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.12% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.78 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

