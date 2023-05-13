Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

