Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 665 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

NYSE MDT opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

