Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 690 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

