Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 97 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Target were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $157.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $223.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

