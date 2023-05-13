Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,825 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 2.00% of Clean Harbors worth $122,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 51.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $20,325,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after purchasing an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119,186 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.51. 208,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,484. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock worth $2,120,544. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.