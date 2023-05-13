Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires 123,450 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 595,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,450 shares during the quarter. Big Lots accounts for approximately 2.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after buying an additional 64,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,691,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 147,644 shares during the period.

BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.22.

BIG stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $240.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

