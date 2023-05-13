Clifford Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,125 shares during the quarter. Perdoceo Education accounts for approximately 3.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Perdoceo Education worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PRDO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $803.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 941,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,484,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,109. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.