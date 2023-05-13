Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $11.24 Million Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation accounts for approximately 3.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WABC opened at $37.68 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on WABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.