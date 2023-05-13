Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at $94,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 566,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 456,492 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of SCS opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of office environments. It operates through the following segmets: Americas, EMEA, and Other. The Americas segment serves customers in the US, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America through the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System, and Viccarbe brands.

