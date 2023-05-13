Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $557,000 Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

