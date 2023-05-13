Clifford Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. UBS Group cut Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

