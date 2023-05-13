Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases 109,962 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,280 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,962 shares during the period. First Hawaiian accounts for 4.2% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.41% of First Hawaiian worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHB. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 847.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Hawaiian Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Stories

