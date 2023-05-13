Clifford Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,391 shares during the quarter. CVB Financial comprises approximately 4.0% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

