Clifford Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 3.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of First Citizens BancShares worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $1,236.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $888.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $819.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,259.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at $60,860,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 563 shares of company stock worth $373,838. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

