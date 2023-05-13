Clover Finance (CLV) Achieves Market Cap of $18.45 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $18.45 million and $87,501.68 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 399,242,553 coins and its circulating supply is 239,845,932 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.