Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in National Instruments by 3,612.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 460,212 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in National Instruments by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,963,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $14,366,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,794,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NATI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of NATI opened at $58.01 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 92.56%.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

